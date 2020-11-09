A caravan of Wood County Committee on Aging staff and volunteers will honor veterans from Northwood to North Baltimore this week.
In place of a Veterans Day dinner at the main senior center, which can’t be held due to the coronavirus, the committee on aging is delivering a bunch of goodies to 78 veterans, according to Liz Lauck, program and outreach specialist.
Each veteran will received a hot lunch, yard sign, thank-you cards and a poppy pin.
Veterans Day is Wednesday.
“We ended up with 78 veterans registered, which we never imagined,” Lauck said, adding that the goal was to sign up 50.
“It is important to us to still recognize our veterans in Wood County and let them know their sacrifice isn’t forgotten,” she said. “This has been a hard time for everyone and we want to make sure important dates are still highlighted.”
The Wood County veterans who will be recognized are all over the county, from Northwood to North Baltimore, from Grand Rapids to Pemberville, and in the cities of Bowling Green, Perrysburg and Rossford, she said.
“We ended up with people in all corners,” Lauck said.
There will be five staff members delivering and four volunteers.
Lauck said that the committee on aging usually does something on Veterans Day to recognize veterans. This was going to be the second year with a formal event.
In 2019, there was a breakfast.
“This year, we had hoped for a dinner and family members to join,” Lauck said. “Obviously, we had to change course this year.”
Wood Creek Village, Right at Home and Rehabilitation of Northwest Ohio are sponsors.
All of the veterans who will get a delivery were nominated by someone or could nominate themselves, Lauck said.