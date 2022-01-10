A last-minute choice changed Craig Rutter’s life forever.
Rutter is a Bowling Green State University graduate and Bowling Green native. The short notice offer to go to Jamaica was all he needed to set the course for the rest of his life, and to write the book, “Do What You Do Best.”
Rutter went to Jamaica for missions trips affiliated with Defiance College over 20 times. There he taught physical education and guidance at Marymount High School. He also designed and coordinated various activities there.
The book is about his journey and life-changing experience in Jamaica. He mostly worked with the kids; teaching and coaching them. His story teaches it’s not about the service itself, it’s about the people one serves and building relationships along the way.
“It (was) eye-opening. It’s emotional, it’s spiritual; it will make you think,” he said. “It slowly did a number on me and I fell in love. I fell in love with the school, I fell in love with the culture, fell in love with the island; I fell in love with the kids. I learned so much about myself through those (trips) and I couldn’t shake it. I came back and I was miserable all winter. … I just had to go back I missed it.”
Rutter explained why he titled his book “Do What You Do Best,” and the meaning behind it.
“(It) is a charge to people to find out what it is that you’re passionate about and do that, whatever it is, and it can come at any time,” he said.
Rutter is a BGSU alum from the class of 1974 for his undergraduate degree and class of ‘78 for his graduate degree.
Rutter went on to become the head baseball coach, associate professor of exercise science, women’s golf coach, coordinator of student-athlete engagement and director of service learning. Rutter retired after 32 years of service to Defiance College in 2018.
He received professor emeritus status, and Rutter’s book journey also began that year.
It took him two and a half years to write the book. It was first suggested to him by a new academic dean at the time. She encouraged Rutter to share the experiences he wrote in his journal. It was clear to her that he was passionate about Jamaica and “had a story to tell.” Rutter became immediately excited about the idea.
Rutter remembered what it was like to first hold the book when it was published.
“I feel somewhat accomplished because I’ve never done anything like this and to see it through to fruition is really important,” he said.
Rutter said his favorite chapter is the epilogue where there are testimonials of some of the kids, the teachers and a counselor.
“I cried while I was reading it. It finally hit me what I had been a part of what I had done,” he said.
Another thing Rutter wrote about was the decision of resigning from his dream job for his love for Jamaica. He received an offer as the director of service learning for his adventures in Jamaica at the time. The only catch was he could no longer be coaching baseball because of how much of a commitment the position would be.
Rutter grew up in Bowling Green.
“It’s a safe haven for me. My birthday is Oct. 30 so as a kid (when they had) the Halloween parade, I thought, ‘My gosh, they’re having a parade for my birthday.’ (It’s) just little things like that that brought the community together,” he said.
“It’s a great community. It’s a great place to raise your family great school system, I love it, I love Bowling Green. It’s home,” he said.
The book can be ordered directly from Rutter through his email at crutter@defiance.edu. The book is also available in three locations in Defiance: Downtown Roots, the Hubbard Company and Total Image Salon.