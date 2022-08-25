Russia Ukraine

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area as Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.

The bloodshed came as Ukraine was braced for attacks tied to the national holiday and war's six-month mark, both of which fell on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that Russia might "try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel" this week.

