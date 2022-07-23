Russia Ukraine War

Grain fields backdropped by a power plant in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

 Nariman El-Mofty

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's airstrikes as "spit in the face" of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.

Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port's infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military's Southern Command said. It didn't specify the damage or say if the strike caused casualties.

