Russia Ukraine War Divestment

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul claps with supporters during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Driven by moral outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut any financial ties with Russia (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

Driven by moral outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia.

A few states quickly followed through. Idaho sold $300,000 of bonds in a Russian oil company in early March. A day before the invasion, the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System sold its shares in the Russian bank Sberbank.

0
0
0
0
0