Russia Ukraine War

Flames rise from a f​ire following a Russian attack in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Leo Correa

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.

The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war.

