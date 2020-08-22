PEMBERVILLE — I love to run.
That’s an understatement for 51-year-old Keith Madaras, who on Aug. 8 reached the 100,000-mile mark on his log book by running five miles in Pemberville.
“All this mileage and everything, it was never a thought in my mind until I got way up to 90,000,” Madaras said. “Then I looked at it and said it won’t be long until I hit six figures.
“Up until then I honestly never paid attention to the overall total,” he continued. “It was just a tool for me to be more competitive … 100,00 was never a goal. It’s just something that happened with my journey through all of this.
“To me, it’s just a natural progression. I just continue to run and the miles were going to happen at some point.”
It all started when Madaras was 5 years old in 1973 and he jogged on the track at the Ohio State University football stadium.
His father Duff Madaras was coaching track and cross country at Liberty Center at the time and he also coached at Eastwood and Bowling Green High School and was a basketball coach at Woodmore.
“I don’t remember that, but my parents have a home movie. When dad coached at Liberty Center, their teams were really good year-in and year-out and would constantly have a parade of kids down at the state meet,” Madaras said. “I would hang around a lot and at practice, I probably didn’t have an idea of what was going on. Thankfully those high school guys took a liking to me and they all had nicknames for me.”
At the state meet, a Liberty Center athlete who won a hurdle event came off the podium and gave his number which was pinned on the front of his uniform to Madaras.
“My parents pinned it on my front and I thought that was the greatest thing ever,” Madaras said. “I went out and proceeded to run a lap … and they probably had more races scheduled so somebody probably said ‘kick him off the track.’’’
After that first experience, Madaras kept running but had not documented his numbers until the fall of 1983, when as a freshman he went out for cross county at Eastwood.
“Keeping a running log was a requirement by the coach at the time,” Maradas said. “He just wanted us to be able to see how we were progressing, how many miles have you run and how are you getting better.
“I have continued to use that same running log, the format and everything ever since. I have not changed a thing.”
Madaras also ran track at the high school, mostly the mile and the two-mile.
After high school, Madaras continued his academic and running career at Bowling Green State University.
“With coach (Sid) Sink, one of the first things he announced to the guys at the team meeting was that everyone is going to keep a running log,” Madaras said. “I remember all the guys were looking around at each other saying ‘what is that.’
“I said, ‘hey I already do that,”’ he continued. “It was something that I was good at and I helped the guys.”
The running log was turned in every Monday for the previous week and Sink would look at the mileage and the types of workouts and other things.
“His rationale was if you are racing really well, we want to be able to look back historically at your training that led up to those good races and let’s try to repeat that,” Madaras said. “Likewise, if you get injured or something is going poorly, let’s look back at your training and let’s try to figure out what wasn’t working and to fix whatever was going wrong.
“For years and years, the only reason I kept a running log was to just keep track of what was working and what wasn’t working with my training,” he continued. “As I became much more competitive as a runner, I really relied on my logs to help me with that.”
After college, running both cross country and track, Madaras continued to run going up to Toledo four or five day a week with some former collegiate runners.
“It was just a really nice, competitive training group,” he said.
His next coach was Joe Vigil, who was based in Arizona, and has helped Madaras for the last 20 years.
“He would send me weekly workouts on like a training log and I would basically take pictures of my training log and send them to him,” Madaras said. “We would communicate back and forth.”
Madaras was a restricted earnings coach for four or five years at BGSU, an assistant coach for 11 years at Toledo St. John’s and also was a middle school cross country coach at Eastwood for five years.
Currently he is in his sixth year as the boys cross country coach at Perrysburg and is a high school science teacher at Eastwood.
At Perrysburg, Madaras is coaching his son Zach, a sophomore, and running with his team.
“I have never raced in a number of years, but I still like to run,” he said. “I just love doing it.
“It gives me a chance to be out with Zach and to share experiences not only with him and the other guys,” he continued. “For so many years so many people supported me. I was fortunate, so many good things have happened.
“It’s kind of my turn to pay it forward for the next round of people.”