ROSSFORD — The rapid business growth in the city has fueled what candidates are calling a Renaissance — and the four winning council candidates each wanted to raise all the boats with that tide.
There were five candidates running. Two of the three incumbent candidates won, Christopher Heban 19.85% (746 votes) and Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel 20.96% (788). Incumbent Bob Densic received 17.45% (656) of the vote and did not win reelection. The two other winners were Brenna Reynolds 21.79% (819) and Bob Toth 19.95% (750).
Zuchowski-Eckel is a civil engineer and the chair of the public safety committee.
“I think it was my record, they know what I stand for. I’m for public safety and for the roads. I didn’t really hide anything. I think my record on city council spoke for itself,” Zuchowski-Eckel said.
Reynolds relied on the basics of meeting with the voters and talking about their needs.
“I think my campaign was built on connecting with the voters and hearing what they have to say. I think it was knocking on nearly every door in Rossford twice, we knocked on nearly 4,000 doors, and that’s what my campaign was built on, listening to people and connecting with folks on the issues they care about,” Reynolds said.
Infrastructure improvements topped the list for improvements that were desired the most, she said.
“I think that my getting elected shows that they trust I will be a good steward of their choices. I think just talking about improving what we already have was the most talked about issue,” she added. “Building on the momentum of what is happening now is what that want and I hope I can help get us there,” Reynolds said.
Heban has spent 20 years working in the hospitality industry and those skills were what he relied on in the campaign.
“I think that we’ve had so much progress over the last for years. We had so much progress and seen it help Rossford. It’s been growing us into prosperity. I think that helped myself to be reelected,” Heban said.
He campaigned on his pro-business record. He’s the chairman of the council’s economic development committee.
“I just want to thank the Rossford voters and Mayor Neil MacKinnon and the administration. We’re seeing things in Rossford that we’ve never seen before. It’s a real Renaissance and I’m happy to be a part of it,” Heban said.
Toth was also a winning challenger. He is a maintenance mechanic for MSC Walbridge Coatings and a negotiator with the union as well as a union steward.
“My down-to-earthness resonated. I know what everyone is feeling right now. I love this city and that’s pretty much it,” Toth said.
As he met with voters, the meat and potato issues stood out. He called them the basics that everyone with a similar background deals with on a daily basis.
“Trying to take the economics, cost of living, high taxes, the water bill and everything around here, were all issues,” Toth said. “I’m living the same things as everyone else around here. I’ve lived here for 19 years and I know what everyone is going through.”