The Boy Scout 5k/10k will take place in Bowling Green on Saturday. The run will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Poe Road from the Wood County Fairgrounds. The route will be as follows:
· West on Poe Road
· North on Haskins Road
· East on W. Newton Road
· South on Fairview Avenue
· East on Poe Road
· South on N. Grove Street
· West on Conneaut Avenue
· North on Fairview Avenue
· West on Poe Road
· North on Village Drive through the Village subdivision
· North on Brim Road exiting into the fairgrounds
While runners are present on each road, traffic will be affected and traffic patterns may be altered.
The run has a safety plan developed in consultation with the Wood County Health Department.