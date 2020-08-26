The Boy Scout 5k/10k will take place in Bowling Green on Saturday. The run will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Poe Road from the Wood County Fairgrounds. The route will be as follows:

· West on Poe Road

· North on Haskins Road

· East on W. Newton Road

· South on Fairview Avenue

· East on Poe Road

· South on N. Grove Street

· West on Conneaut Avenue

· North on Fairview Avenue

· West on Poe Road

· North on Village Drive through the Village subdivision

· North on Brim Road exiting into the fairgrounds

While runners are present on each road, traffic will be affected and traffic patterns may be altered.

The run has a safety plan developed in consultation with the Wood County Health Department.

