A juvenile who ran away from a city agency has been found.
On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a call to the Children’s Resource Center, 1045 Klotz Road, for a juvenile who ran away from the facility.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the youth.
A staff member at CRC told police the 16-year-old was a long-term resident waiting for placement in a foster home.
He left the residential unit via a door in the cafeteria, which is not in the lockdown portion.
The staff member said the teen had previously run away from a foster home in Findlay.
BGPD reported at 2 p.m. Monday he had been found by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the juvenile detention center.