Ruff times: Coronavirus changes veterinarian operations

A statewide mandate has ordered Ohioans to stay home for two weeks due to coronavirus.

Non-essential businesses are to be closed and daily routine as it was known has changed for the near future.

Area hospitals are working countless hours in an attempt to remedy the illness.

But animal hospitals are still plugging away, too.

“We are to stay open, but just like in the hospitals, we’re not doing elective things and we’re trying to conserve all of our medical things that we can,” said Dave Ernsthausen, a veterinarian at the Animal Hospital at West Ridge.

Routine vaccinations, ear cleanings, nail trims are things that veterinarians have put on hold.

“But if you have sick animals, just like yourself if you had vomiting or something more than you could take care of yourself at home, then you would still have to go to the hospital, and that’s what we’re doing too,” Ernsthausen added.

While remaining open, the offices have taken extra protective measures for the safety of both the employees and the customers.

“We’re still being here for the pets because they said we’re essential. So really all kind of what we consider elective procedures, we’re not doing,” said Megan Coutcher, the hospital manager at South Suburban Animal Hospital in Perrysburg.

“So unless a surgery is a true medical issue for a pet like it has to be addressed right away, we’re not doing those. We’re not doing spays right now, we’re not doing neuters, we’re not doing all of those types of things that we’re used to doing every day.”

Employee safety has been addressed, Coutcher said.

“Plus we’ve put our own personal protective measures in just for ourselves and the community. Nobody is boarding, we’re not grooming their pets, and all of those other types of ancillary services. Everything is way down,” she said.

Veterinarians have taken multiple approaches to social distancing while still staying open.

Treating animals is the priority, but a prioritization has also been placed on distance from others in cooperation with the Ohio mandate.

“Our building happens to be fully locked, we’re not letting the community in at all. So it’s just kind of curbside, if the pet is ill, we will bring them in,” Coutcher said.

“But the client stays in the car. We do all communication over the phone, we’re trying to do a lot of telemedicine, so just talking through clients based on pictures or videos.”

Small dogs and cats are brought in an animal carrier and the client will leave the carrier on the hood of their car before an employee retrieves the animal.

“If it is like a dog on a leash, we just try to keep our distance and we’ll just take the leash and walk right back into the building,” Coutcher added.

The Animal Hospital at West Ridge is allowing clients to come inside, but with a reformed arrangement.

“What we’ve done is we’ve reduced the number of staff that are here. We’ve reduced the number of appointments that we see in a day. And we have enough rooms that we can separate the clients and their pets,” Ernsthausen said.

“So as soon as they come they don’t sit in the lobby at all, they go immediately into one of the exam rooms so that they’re separated from everyone else.”

The Animal Hospital at West Ridge has also slightly adjusted working hours.

Its traditional work day is still the same, but they’ve stopped seeing clients around 4 p.m. instead of the typical 5:30 p.m. However, the missed time with clients is being spent answering phone calls, giving out information and answering questions.