A Rudolph man has been cited for public indecency after he allegedly exposed himself in a Bowling Green parking lot.
On Monday at 5 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the Walmart parking lot on Gypsy Lane Road for a check the welfare request. The caller had advised the suspect had gotten out of his Audi, vomited in the lot, and appeared to be distress.
Police approached the vehicle and observed Justin Weddington, 36, with his pants and underwear down. His wife came and picked him up.