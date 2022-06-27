A Rudolph man was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after he was ejected from his vehicle during a Saturday crash.
Robert O’Neal, 25, was traveling westbound on Sand Ridge Road Saturday around 12:45 a.m. when he went off the road and struck a pole in front of 869 Sand Ridge Road.
O’Neal continued westbound and struck a tree before his 2008 Hyundai Sonata rolled over.
O’Neal, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected out of the driver’s side door, according to the Bowling Green Police Division crash report.
Bowling Green EMS transported O’Neal to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center for trauma care.
Alcohol and drugs are contributing factors in the crash, according to the report.