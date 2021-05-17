WALBRIDGE – Metal Construction News has ranked Rudolph Libbe Inc., of the Rudolph Libbe Group, among the 2021 Top Metal Builders for calendar year 2020.
The national magazine lists Rudolph Libbe in 19th place for square footage and 21st for tonnage, with 671,510 square feet and 2,517 tons of pre-engineered steel metal buildings in 2020. Rudolph Libbe has been an authorized Varco-Pruden building supplier for over 35 years.
Rudolph Libbe Inc. offers a complete range of project delivery methods including general contracting, design/build and construction management. Based in Toledo for more than 60 years, Rudolph Libbe Inc. is one of the region’s largest direct employers of skilled construction craftspeople. Markets served include automotive, commercial/retail, education, food processing, government/institutional, healthcare, hospitality/recreation, industrial/manufacturing, metals, power/petrochemical and warehouse/distribution.
Rudolph Libbe Inc. is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor is comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Lima and Detroit areas. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com.