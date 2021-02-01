WALBRIDGE — Rudolph Libbe Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company, has announced the promotion of two senior managers.
Tim Alter has been appointed chief executive officer, and Jeff Schaller has been promoted to president of Rudolph Libbe Inc. Both men live in Perrysburg.
Alter joined GEM Inc., another Rudolph Libbe Group company, in 1983, serving in a number of leadership roles before being named president of Rudolph Libbe Inc. in 1998.
Schaller joined Rudolph Libbe in 1986, holding various roles in preconstruction operations and serving as general manager of the company’s Michigan office and vice president of preconstruction operations before being named executive vice president in 2019.
Rudolph Libbe Inc. offers range of project delivery methods including general contracting, design/build and construction management. Rudolph Libbe Inc. is one of the region’s largest direct employers of skilled construction craftspeople. Markets served include automotive, commercial/retail, education, food processing, government/institutional, healthcare, hospitality/recreation, industrial/manufacturing, metals, power/petrochemical and warehouse/distribution.
Rudolph Libbe Inc. is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group has offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, and Detroit. For additional information, visit RLGBuilds.com and @RLGbuilds.