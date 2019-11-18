Rudolph Libbe Inc. announces leadership promotions

WALBRIDGE — Rudolph Libbe Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company, has announced the promotion of new senior managers.
Jeff Schaller, vice president of preconstruction operations, has been appointed executive vice president.
Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 8:57 am
WALBRIDGE — Rudolph Libbe Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company, has announced the promotion of new senior managers.
Jeff Schaller, vice president of preconstruction operations, has been appointed executive vice president.
Posted in News, Business on Monday, November 18, 2019 8:57 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]