PERRYSBURG — The brakes on a bike park in Rudolph are on, but just temporarily.
At Tuesday’s Wood County Park District board meeting, held at W.W. Knight Preserve, Director Neil Munger said that drainage problems have halted the parking lot installation.
A miscommunication between the park district, county and township trustees means the district did not have the proper permit for drainage.
Munger suggested a $38,000 fix that will lead the storm water to the river.
“We could recoup some of that, just looking at the budget,” he said.
The money would come out of cutting existing projects. A $10,000 mountain bike course, which was contingent on getting a grant, could be eliminated, along with a $24,000 shelter house.
“I think that will be really close to covering it,” Munger said.
The new drainage will also be needed for the park, as it goes in, he said.
After the meeting, Munger said that the $99,000 project will be pushed back. It was going to be constructed this summer, with an August opening. Now, he expects a ribbon cutting in the fall.
In February, Munger reported that the park was coming in under budget.
For the parking lot, the low bid of $37,766 was submitted by Jim Palmer Excavating, Bowling Green. The estimate had been close to $50,000, Munger said.
The board in September entered into an agreement for $99,000 for the design and construction of the bicycle skills park in Rudolph, near the Slippery Elm Trail. Tom Ritz Design LLC/PumpTrax USA is doing the work.
The plan is to have four different skills courses at the park, which is located at 14045 Mermill Road, with levels ranging from beginner to advanced.
Munger also said that sponsorships have been coming in for the park, totalling around $1,000.
“This is a project that had a lot of excitement and we really don’t want to put it off a year, if we don’t have to,” he said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved the continued closure of rental facilities through Aug. 1. There was a lot of discussion about social distancing and how to accommodate small groups. But, the board ultimately decided the attendance would be too limited and it would be too much policing for park rangers. Open-air shelters will remain open.
• Heard that there has been record attendance at the parks during the coronavirus pandemic. Munger attributed the popularity to Gov. Mike DeWine’s continued promotion of parks as a way to walk and get outside. “When he said that, our park attendance wen through the roof,” Munger said.
He added that this is a busy time of year anyway for staff, with spring mowing and cleaning.
Board member Tom Myers was absent. Board member Denny Parish participated remotely.
The meeting was held in person, with everyone wearing masks and social distancing.