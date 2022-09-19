FOSTORIA – ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital are announce that Jodi Rucker, MSN, RN, has been named president for both hospitals effective Sept. 5.
Rucker has been serving as the interim president since April.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
FOSTORIA – ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital are announce that Jodi Rucker, MSN, RN, has been named president for both hospitals effective Sept. 5.
Rucker has been serving as the interim president since April.
Serving in a variety of hospital leadership roles, including VP of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer for both hospitals, Jodi has been a valued and integral part of the team at MH and FCH since joining in 2013. Her experience in acute care operations, coupled with her passion for our patients and the communities we serve will enable the two hospitals to continue to successfully navigate the challenges of the current healthcare environment and build a strong future.
Rucker will continue to serve as the chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care for both hospitals.