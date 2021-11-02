The 1st Ward in Bowling Green will have new representation.
Democratic candidate Nick Rubando, an outdoor skills and environmental specialist with Metroparks Toledo, defeated Republican Mark Hanson, a retired BG police officer who now works as a constable with the Wood County Juvenile Court.
The current First Ward representative, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, instead ran for, and won, one of the two at-large council seats up for election this year.
According to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections posted at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, Rubando received 136 votes, or 63.55%, to Hanson’s 78 votes, or 36.45%.
“Looking forward to it,” Rubando said of his election to the seat, “looking forward to serving.”
“I’m just extremely proud of our team,” he said. “We had a lot of individuals who have been working really hard just because I think they believe in what we’re doing here,” with a campaign focused on positive change, listening to the community and advocating for neighbors.
Rubando said they had significant buy-in from Bowling Green State University students as well as “everyday neighbors” in the community.
“We’ve been knocking on doors and talking to community members for months,” he said, “so I’m really proud of the hard work that our team has put into this race,” saying he’s happy they can celebrate, but also get to work for the people of Bowling Green.
Looking ahead, Rubando said he wants to continue the city’s commitment to sustainability “and to enhance our reliance on green energy and really ensuring that we’re focusing on making renewables a positive output for us. I also want to ensure that we’re working on our economic development by investing in our community,” as well as improving sidewalks in the community and ensuring that the city’s recently-passed rental legislation is followed.