Drivers with the International King Midget Car Club leave Pemberville Thursday morning after making a stop. The car club is putting on the 30th Annual Jamboree Thursday-Saturday in Bowling Green and surrounding Northwest Ohio communities. It will feature more than 70 vintage King Midgets, a microcar which was made in Athens from 1946-70. Owners will be coming from coast to coast, from 19 states. The King Midget was advertised as the “World’s Number One Fun Car” and has a loyal following of enthusiastic car owners. The early cars had a 7.5 hp motor and the later models had a larger 12hp motor. They averaged 50 to 70 miles per gallon and reached a top speed of 50 mph. Today, the cars will be displayed in the Huntington Bank parking lot located at the corner of South Main and Clough streets from 5:30-8 p.m. This will follow stops at Schooner Farms and Snook’s Dream Cars.
From earlier today, leaving Pemberville and headed back to BG. 🚗 pic.twitter.com/BEntCgGOnE— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) August 12, 2021