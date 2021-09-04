The river coming out of the road call from 2006 was obviously a major problem, in a very immediate sense, for Jim Rossow, maintenance operator for the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
“We drained the million gallons within an hour, all through one leak. A capped plug end blew,” Rossow said of the East Boundary Street and Ohio 795 road transmission line. “The residual effect was the Chrysler Machining plant temporarily shut down. It was fixed within a night.”
It was a 30-inch diameter transmission main line pipe that broke.
“I can’t tell you how many businesses we shut down — well, we didn’t, the lack of water did — until we could get it fixed,” Rossow said. “The businesses depended on water for their processes.”
They were lucky. There was a creek that the water ran into, “it ran around the house, never to be seen again,” Rossow said.
Rossow retired at the end of July, after 23 years.
That break was soon after they had gotten cell phones, one of the major advances to take place while he has been at the district.
“The tornado was interesting. I was on call. There was always one person, on call, as the duty man 24/7,” Russo said. “It was typical fall asleep in the chair, watching TV night. I happened to wake up with the 11 o’clock news and on the radio scanner I heard all this radio traffic from the north end of the county. When the radio went silent, and there was talk about a tornado, I didn’t wait for a phone call. I knew there were problems out there.”
The Lake Township Administration Building had been hit and they lost communications.
Russo is also a firefighter at Central Joint and a first responder EMS.
He knew there were major issues.
“Dan Wickerd, superintendent of operations, was resourceful. He didn’t always know the answers, but he knew how to find the answers,” Rossow said.
Rossow started in 1998. He said the biggest changes were in growth and technology. There were only four cell phones, two for the field and two for the superintendents. They all have cell phones today.
“Just like anything else, it just kept growing and growing,” Rossow said.
In addition to being able to call each other, they can also take photos. That allows them to make repairs more quickly, because they parts can be from many different generations.
The district’s growth is represented in both staff and sites.
When he started working there were 35 sites and now there are 90 sites on the sewer side and water side.
Rossow ended his career spending much of his time sitting at a bank of large computer screens, representing the pumping stations and the lines they pump through. Those screens, with clear graphics did not exist at the beginning.
“You learn what is normal,” Rossow said.
When numbers are off, then there is an issue that needs to be fixed in real time. It’s rarely a million gallons an hour problem, but the changes in flow add up. Both clean water and sewer plants have similar issues, but they have different stations and are spread over four counties, with Wood County the base. The district is also in Sandusky, Hancock and Henry counties.
“I’m probably going to most miss the action, when things aren’t going right. The action. How do we solve this problem in the short term and how do we solve that problem in the long term?” Rossow said.
Jim and his wife Cindy have one granddaughter and one daughter, Andrea, who works at the Air Force Museum in Dayton. Her husband also works there.
His advice for kids in high school with an aptitude for hands-on work is that there’s a demand for good wastewater and water treatment workers. He said it also pays well, but they’ve got to know which end of a wrench to use.