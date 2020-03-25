A Rossford woman who allowed her 1-year-old grandchild access to drugs has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Darcy Perry, 45, was indicted in September for an offense that occurred in March 2019.
She was indicted on two counts of endangering children, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of criminal tools.
“I know that she’s very remorseful for what occurred in this case,” said her attorney, Lawrence Gold. “It certainly could have been much worse than it was in regard to drugs.”
Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Mayberry showed no sympathy Tuesday.
“The court has to question your true remorsefulness,” he said, adding that Perry has been quick to blame others and refused to cooperate in the investigation. “I question the timing of your remorsefulness here before the court.”
When tested, the 1-year-old had cocaine, heroine and THC.
Gold asked community control sanctions rather than jail.
While her co-defendant was given a two-year sentence, she would benefit from community control resources, he said.
Gold admitted Perry tap-danced around the question of drug use early in the case, but she has fully acknowledged that.
“I think it’s going to be tough for her to rebuild her family … but I think given time and her demonstrating that she can be sober and law abiding, I think there’s a possibility that will in fact happen,” Gold said.
The mother of the 1-year-old had some knowledge of what was going on but allowed it to happen, he said.
“That is not a defense of my client, but it is part of the narrative of what occurred in this case,” Gold said.
“I think a prison sentence is entirely appropriate,” said James Hoppenjans, assistant prosecuting attorney.
Drug addiction played a key role in this, but Perry allowed it to come in contact with children.
She allowed the drug use and “she still wants to shift blame to her own mother, she wants to shift blame to the mother of the child,” Hoppenjans said.
The child’s mother was investigated and was forthcoming and voluntarily took a drug test, which the couple refused, he said.
When a test was given, the same three drugs kept appearing: heroine, cocaine and THC, “which were the same drugs found in the 1-year-old,” Hoppenjans said.
Perry said she thought her behavior was normal.
“The way my mother raised me was not normal,” she said, adding she grew up with drugs around her. “I see now this is not normal at all.
“Give me this chance, I will stay clean and be the best person I can,” Perry said.
She apologized to all of her children.
“My grandchildren are my heart and I need them in my life,” she said. “I can’t say I’m sorry enough.”
After being released on her own recognizance and failing to appear for a pretrial before the judge, a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Perry appeared Tuesday via video conference from the Wood County Justice Center, where she was taken. Bond was set at $25,000, with no 10% allowed.
Mayberry read Perry’s record, which included a burglary conviction in 1993, for which was sentenced to 3-15 years in prison. She was granted probation during which she had three violations.
After the third probation, Lucas County unsuccessfully terminated Perry from supervision in 1998.
In 2015, she had a driving under suspension citation and violated the terms of that probation as well.
“It does not appear from your past record that you have been someone who complies with the conditions of supervision,” Mayberry said.
Perry said she has changed.
“I used to wake up feeling crappy. Today I wake up and I feel alive,” she said. “I’m ready to grow up and change and be normal out there.”
To do drugs around young children is unconscionable, Mayberry said.
The sentence was two years for endangering children in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, plus 30 days for the charge of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. They are to be served concurrently. After serving her sentence, there is an option for three years of post-release control. A violation would be a return to prison
One count of endangering children and the charge of possession of criminal tools was dismissed.
She and her co-defendant, husband Wayne Junior Vansickle, 42, had a Knights Inn address in Rossford. All the offenses occurred in the motel room.
Vansickle was sentenced in January to an identical sentence with the same two charges dismissed.