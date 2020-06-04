ROSSFORD — With the city fountain on one side and the administration building on the other, city council met as a committee of the whole in an unusual outdoor meeting to discuss the future of trash collection.
Council decided on Monday to re-bid trash collection with recycling and yard waste subscriptions as separate options.
The meeting was held on the lawn because council wanted live public input, but is required to maintain social distancing for coronavirus pandemic mandates. While most other meetings have been held via several different methods of teleconferencing, each had limitations on real-time public input. Listening by teleconference was also available.
“I think the purpose of our meeting is to decide what is on our bid spec, if we want recycling, if we want to charge for recycling, or if we want to do away with it,” said Councilwoman Caroline Eckel.
The council made the decision last week to extend the current contract with Waste Management for three months, because costs to keep the current collection practices would have increased and there were many variables, some of which became apparent after bids had been requested.
There had been four companies that had taken out bid specs, but only Waste Management and Republic submitted bids. Neither bid contained all the options council had requested, but both were significantly more expensive and those bid amounts were not discussed.
“The cost is what the cost is. We threw out the first bids,” Councilman Robert Ruse said.
Councilman Bob Densic asked representatives from Waste Management, the current city trash pickup and recycling provider, what caused them, and possibly the other bidders, not to do the complete bid options.
“We weren’t really clear on what we were asking for on these things. We started doing spreadsheets including all the fees: governing fees, landfill disposal fees, recycling processing fees. All these things were bid here, bid here, fuel surcharges, we’re trying to get an apples-to-apples comparison here,” Densic said.
The current contract had run out on June 1. In January council had been given a presentation by Waste Management about the reasons for significantly increased recycling costs that had been happening for the last two years.
Vince Crawford, Waste Management public sector representative, explained several of the issues, including: needs for acceptable waste bins, the losses associated with paper and cardboard, contamination of recycling with non-recyclable materials.
No representative from Republic was present.
Options discussed were dropping recycling, dropping the recycling of paper and cardboard, dropping curbside pickup and replacing it with drop-off bins, the need for yard waste pick-up and the days of pickup.
“I think recycling is going to be a continuing escalating cost,” said Councilman Jerry Staczek, who suggested getting rid of recycling altogether.
Drop-off bins were dropped as an idea because of the on-going problems that neighboring communities, like Perrysburg Township, are having with cleanliness and having to police the bin usage.
It was decided that the city also would have just a single day for all refuse collection, but as long as it was a weekday the council members did not mind what day of the week it would be.
Previous bids had included a subscription option for recycling, which had a minimum subscriber base of 500 households, or approximately a quarter of the city.
Erin Crawford, a Rossford resident attended the meeting.
“My daughter and I came out tonight to make sure that city council knows that recycling is important to us. We are willing to pay more so that we can continue to have it and I hope that they will at least allow options for those people who are willing and feel strongly about recycling to have recycling in the City of Rossford,” Crawford said.