ROSSFORD — The Bass Pro Shops 2021 Rossford Walleye Roundup, scheduled for April 2-3, has 40 registered teams.
The event is open to all two-person teams. Payouts are based on the number of entries and registration is on track to pay out over $20,000 to the winning teams. Registered anglers are coming from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin.
Tournament fishing hours will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Michigan and Ohio waters of Lake Erie are open for tournament fishing. No Canadian waters are permitted. The two-day event will launch from Cullen Park with activities, final weigh-in and awards at Bass Pro Shops. Entry fee is $500 per team consisting of 2 anglers.
“The weigh-ins are pretty interesting to watch,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There’s a lot of excitement that builds up, especially on the second day.”
Weigh-ins will start at the staging area outside of Bass Pro Shops as soon as the boats arrive back from Cullen Park, approximately 4:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Bleachers will be set up for observers and Country Lane BBQ will be on site on Friday evening.
The payout is 100% of all registration fees plus additional cash prizes for the Largest 1-Day Bag Weight and Big Fish Purse.
The Rossford CVB will distribute the walleye catch to Helping Hands of St. Louis charity from teams that choose to donate their catch.