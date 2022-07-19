ROSSFORD — Income taxes are up $923,000 in the city, when compared to the same time last year.
“It’s so exciting. We’ve had so many lean years since I’ve been on city council, so it’s very exciting to see Rossford grow like this,” council President Caroline Eckel said at last week’s meeting.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III was absent, but excused, with Eckel sitting in as mayor pro-tem for Monday’s meeting.
Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city administration to take necessary steps to purchase a parcel of real estate at 155 Superior St. for $40,000. This property is vacant. There had previously been a building on the property, and the parking lot is still on the land.
“The city would like to use that lot for downtown seating for events that take place, like Stroll the Street and once we get our DORA in place,” Administrator Allyson Murray said.
The potential multiple uses for the property appealed to Eckel.
“I think having an outdoor seating area would help the businesses right there who would not be able to provide outdoor seating otherwise,” Eckel said.
She said she is looking forward to the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
“It would provide a stopping place for anyone moving from one establishment to another,” she said.
Councilman Chris Heban said the DORA was in process prior to the pandemic shutdowns, but is not yet approved.
An offer by American Tower, to change leasing arrangements on land it uses for a cell tower off of Wales Road, encompassing several different options, was voted down by council. It was the second reading for the ordinance, which had the administration advise against it.
Eckel said that it probably would not benefit the city in the long run.
“Changing the terms would not mean as much money for the city,” Eckel said.
Council had also previously authorized the city administration to apply for a Transportation Improvement District Grant of $500,000, which was later awarded. The grant did not require any matching dollars. On Monday, the council authorized the finalization and execution of all documents related to acceptance of that grant money.
The public works committee recommended tabling a resolution, that had its first reading on June 27, which would have authorized the city to use new indoor air quality guidelines, as it pertains to city projects.
Council temporarily suspended the meeting for an executive session to discuss real estate issues.
The fire department is starting to ramp up recruiting for part-time staff on all shifts. Volume of runs are up by 120, for the year-to-date.
The police department will have active shooter training scheduled for the schools in August.
Police Chief Todd Kitzler also requested the purchase of five shields that can be used in shooting scenarios.
Several purchase recommendations are being made by Kitzler for the 2023 budget, including shields and fixed surveillance cameras for reading license plates.
The shields will be given to the school resource officers and each patrol car on duty. The shields protect officers during an active shooter situation and apply to several different types of firearms.
The cameras would assist officers in solving crimes and have already been approved, and some installed in Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township, Bowling Green and Toledo.