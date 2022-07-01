ROSSFORD — A three-year contract will give annual raises between 3% and 5% to city administrative staff.
At Monday’s meeting, council went into executive session, for the purpose of personnel questions related to a labor negotiation.
Back in regular session, a collective bargaining agreement with the United Auto Workers Local No. 12, for city administrative staff, was unanimously passed.
The approved three-year term, dating back to April 1, will include yearly raises of 5%, 3.5% and 3.5%. It was unanimously passed on a first reading.
Council also accepted the 2023 estimate of projected total revenue of $5.5 million.
The estimate was passed on a second reading.
The 2022 total revenue is $6.3 million and the initial 2023 estimate of projected total revenue is $5.5 million, as reported to the Wood County auditor and authorized by city council.
Council approved the disposal of four firearms as surplus property that police Chief Todd Kitzler described as machine guns that were no longer needed for any municipal purpose. Also included were accessory parts.
Councilman Robert Ruse asked why the disposal would not be a standard auction.
“Those have been in our inventory since the early ‘90s. They are not really practical anymore, but they are machine guns. They can only go to people who own federal firearms licenses,” Kitzler said.
The department looked at firearm specific auction sites and decided that the department can make more money by selling them to another governmental agency.
Council also approved a resolution authorizing the administration to piggyback on the city of Toledo Consortium of Local Fire Departments for the purchase of radios for the fire department, from Motorola Solutions through a state contract, for the purpose of realizing savings.
A fund transfer of $207,954, for capital improvements was authorized for the purchase of a parking lot that would be used for part of a larger drainage project.
A donation of $500, for the purpose of completing the city flower bed program, was made in memory of Nancy Oberdorf, Councilman Larry Oberdorf’s wife. She was a long-time supporter of city beautification efforts.
“She always told me that it takes a village to raise a family,” Joshua Ball said on behalf of the Ball family, who made the donation.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon also announced the donation of a park bench in memory of Nancy, from the city and the school district. She was a Rossford Junior High teacher for 28 years and taught at LaGrange Elementary School. She died on March 28.
The second meetings in both July and August have been canceled as part of the council summer schedule.