ROSSFORD – The renewal request for a levy for Rossford Exempted School District was approved by fewer than 50 votes Tuesday.
Renewal of the 5.9-mill operating levy passed with 1,026 voters in favor (52.08%) and 994 voters opposed (47.92%).
Just over 21% of eligible voters participated in the primary election, which was delayed from March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All results are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots cast or absentee ballots mailed by Monday. Valid provisional ballots will be included in official count which will be held no later than 21 days after the election.
“The idea that it’s a renewal meant nothing to us. We run it like it’s a new issue because of the importance,” said Superintendent Dan Creps.
“We are so grateful for the community support; it has been tremendous. We also take that very seriously. When we make decisions in the district … we are mindful of the continued support of the community,” he said. “We work very hard to earn that support.”
The renewal will continue to bring in around $2.2 million in revenues. The renewal means no new taxes for district residents.
While the district’s carryover balance is strong, Treasurer James Rossler has said there are expected health care cost increases and that the 2024 fiscal year forecast has a negative balance of $362,000. This figure was based on the renewal of this levy.
The district is expected to receive $600,000 from the Nexus pipeline – although that figure has been challenged – and $599,000 from the Amazon Fulfillment Center.
Despite the influx of new money from local development, the renewal was needed “to continue programming,” said Creps. “We started expanding the programming, we want to continue down that path with the staff necessary.”
This is the first time this issued has been renewed since its first passage in 2015.
The need has not gone away, Creps said.
“We are always evaluating our situation and where our costs are,” he said.
With two new schools and the unknown cost of operating those buildings, it may take a few years to know what those costs are, Creps said.
In two years, the district’s two 7.9-mill operating levies will be up for renewal. Both have been part of the district’s funding for some time, he said.
“They’ve been renewed for several years,” he said.
This 5.9 buys more time to identify the costs and needs that will give more credence to discussions when the 7.9 come up for renewal, he said.
Creps praised the Better Schools for Better Community support group that continues to rally behind the schools and works hard on every ballot issue.