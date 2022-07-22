The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will hold sanitary sewer smoke testing will take place Monday through Friday next week, daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the following streets in the City of Rossford:
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will hold sanitary sewer smoke testing will take place Monday through Friday next week, daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the following streets in the City of Rossford:
Rosedale Place and Rosedale Lane
Island View Avenue
Schreier Road (west end)
Portions of River Road
This will impact approximately 70 homes and buildings in this area. Smoke testing involves pumping non-toxic smoke through sewers from manholes in streets and observing where the smoke exits. This can indicate a broken pipe or identify where roof or foundation drains are improperly connected to the system.
Smoke should not enter a home or building. However, if smoke does enter a building this could mean that vents, sewer traps, sump pumps or downspouts are improperly connected to the sewer system. Should smoke enter your building, do not be alarmed. Notify district personnel in your area, or contact 419-354-9090, ext. 2.
This weekend, residents in this area are encouraged to pour water down all drains in their homes or buildings to ensure that traps are full. For more information, go to nwwsd.org.