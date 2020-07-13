ROSSFORD — The Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that this week’s Stroll the Street event for Wednesday is canceled due to the level 3 status in Wood County.
Going forward, the event will be held if Wood County is at a Level 2 or below. Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is a weekly event held on Wednesdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring 12 vendors along Dixie Highway into downtown.
“This has been a welcome activity for the community the first two weeks,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “Many of our visitors are already following best practices and guidelines such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks. Our concern is for the community as a whole – we want to keep people safe and avoid the increased possibility of spreading the virus when levels are high.”