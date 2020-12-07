TOLEDO — TTL Associates Inc. has appointed three associates to TTL’s executive management team.
Colleen Neidert, SPHR, serving as human resources manager, John Rust III, serving as the firm’s manager of the construction materials testing/inspection department and Veronica (Allen) Winkeljohn, P.E., PMP, serving as vice president and environmental manager.
Rust, of Rossford, has over 20 years of experience with TLL.
Rust has earned his Construction Management degree from Bowling Green State University. He is also a Certified Ohio Department of Transportation Level I and II Aggregate and American Concrete Institute Level I Concrete Field certified technician.
Neidert has over 22 years of human resources and management consulting experience from the manufacturing and software business community. She has taken on the strategic initiative of employee recruitment, retention and development action steps.
“Her HR guidance to the executive committee will be significant,” said Robert S. Ruse, Ph.D., P.E., TTL’s Associates president.
CEO Thomas R. Uhler, P.E. added, “Colleen will continue to not only recruit talent, but also retain and train our current staff.”
Neidert earned her Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, from BGSU. She also has her Senior Professional in Human Resources certification.
Winkleljohn, P.E., PMP is not only joining the executive team, she has also been named a vice president and will manage the firm’s environmental Division. “
She has over 24 years experience working in the environmental engineering field. This includes managing multi-million dollar contracts. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering/Environmental from the University of Michigan and is a registered professional engineer.
Established in 1927 as Toledo Testing Laboratory, TTL Associates, Inc. is a full-service environmental, testing, and geotechnical engineering firm, serving private and public entities throughout the United States,. Established under the
leadership of Thomas R. Uhler, P.E., CEO, TTL Associates is a Verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. TTL Associates has a staff of 110. The firm has earned multiple national awards and serves clients from their headquarters in Toledo and offices in Cleveland; Plymouth, Michigan; Denver; and Washington, D.C. For additional information about the company, visit http://www.ttlassoc.com/.