ROSSFORD — The recycling market crash is forcing hard decisions, but council did decide to let the residents weigh in before anything gets scrapped.
During Tuesday’s meeting, they chose to go with a three-month extension on the current program, at the new rate offered by Waste Management. The extension would also require that recycling and trash collection go out to bid again. The extension was necessary because the current contract expires on Monday.
Kevin Heban, Rossford law director. said that Waste Management would otherwise have the right to stop trash pickup on Monday unless there were a new contract.
In a unanimous decision, council decided that a committee of the whole be held on Monday. That meeting would allow for public comment in real time.
“We’re probably doing it right there at the fountain, putting up a PA system and people will just bring lawn chairs, remembering socially distancing,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “It’s not likely to be huge. I think most people have been asking questions on social media and on email.”
The fountain he referenced is in front of the municipal building, which he said has been used in the past for social gatherings like Rally Around the Fountain and beer gardens with live music.
Since the coronavirus restrictions began, the city has done most meetings by Zoom or other teleconferencing systems, but each system has its limitations according to MacKinnon. The restrictions on live public comments combined with a need for social distancing led to suggestions on venues larger than the council chambers at the municipal building.
“So far the city has done some bid openings for infrastructure projects on the city grounds and that it has worked out,” MacKinnon said.
In a follow-up interview from the council meeting, he also said that comments and questions have been collected and the city will continue to do so until the Monday evening meeting.
“Mostly, the garbage and recycling world has changed. Basically that means it has no value There is no offset for the cost of recycling. I’m a huge fan of recycling. I want it. Do we want it? Yes. Can we afford it? We don’t know yet. If we do keep it, I want to make sure our recycling is being recycled and not just going in with the rest of the trash,” MacKinnon said.
Council members were also generally supportive of the concept of recycling, but not the cost. Questions were again asked about what items were actually being recycled. Because of China’s discontinuation of purchasing of materials for recycling, costs to recycle continue to rise. When recycling is no longer cost effective, some of those items go to the landfill instead of being recycled.
Council has had representatives from Waste Management speak at council meetings. Several bid options submitted to council by both Waste Management and Republic waste and recycling companies.
Council voted down two alternative resolutions at the regular meeting on Tuesday night. The first had been introduced for a first reading at the May 11 meeting, but not passed because MacKinnon had several questions that needed clarification from Waste Management. Coucil members Christopher Heban and Caroline Eckel also had questions. Heban liked the past experience the city has had with Waste Management and was uncomfortable with changing companies. Eckel had logistical questions.
“Would you make sure they bid per spec, so we can get an apples-to-apples comparison?” Eckle asked.
Bids were considered at the May 13 meeting of the Public Works Committee and Republic was recommended over Waste Management to council, and that recycling be dropped.
Five options were considered:
1. Keep the current service;
2. Keep current trash service, but no recycling;
3. A yard waste program be added;
4. A stand alone recycling program;
5. A one-time per year annual cleanup, plus fees for public building containers.
Results were available only for options 1 and 2 covering a period of five years. In option 1 Republic bid $2 million and Waste Management $3.1 million. For option 2 Republic bid $1.47 million and Waste Management $2.1 million.
Bids were either not received on the other options or were not submitted according to bid specifications. City administrator Allyson Murray was asked to request standalone recycling bids.
Several alternate locations were also discussed, including the recreation center. A final decision on the location, and possible weather related back-up location has yet to be determined. This article will be updated.