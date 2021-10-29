ROSSFORD — The city will receive a $500,000 grant that will be used on road improvements.
City Administrator Allyson Murray obtained a Small Cities Grant, it was reported at Monday’s council meeting.
“It is going to be for the intersection we have talked about a lot, at Superior Street and Glenwood Road, so good job. Much appreciated,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said.
Further details will be announced at a later date.
For the first time in two years, the city will celebrate Halloween on Sunday with the parade at 2 p.m. and trick or treat will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
In other business, leaf collection will be later this year because there are not yet enough leaves on the ground. The start date is still to be determined.
A request for a liquor permit was approved by council. Southwest Dining Inc., doing business as Chili’s Grill and Bar transferring it to Brinker Restaurant Equipment Inc. dba Chili’s Grill and Bar.
Council passed ordinances, 2021-51, 2021-52 and 2021-57, on their third readings, authorizing the city administrator and the finance director to approve, on an as needed basis, supplementals to the annual appropriation measure up to $25,000, appropriations from personal line items to other line items for other line items to personal line items up to $25,000 and basis transfer of funds up to $25,000,
A requested amendment to the each of the ordinances was also passed by all present. Caroline Eckel was late to the meeting, but excused by council.
“We discussed this in the finance and insurance committee. What we would like to do for this, as well as with the next two ordinances, 2021-52 and 57, is suggest an amendment to it. It just states that the purpose of this is these would be for acts of nature, grant applications and donations that requires action before the next scheduled council meeting,” Councilman Bob Densic said.
Councilman Greg Marquette stated his disapproval of the process, but not against.
“When we make a change like this, I would like our legal counsel to look at it before it becomes law,” Marquette said. “I don’t have any problem with what you said, but I think it might be good practice to give that information to him prior to us voting on it, so that he can say he doesn’t have a problem with it, legally.”
Law Director Kevin Heban reviewed the language and immediately gave his approval.
Heban also agreed that it would be a good idea in the future, but understood the need to speed the process up, given the resolution for a $25,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant application, with a Friday deadline, which was passed later that evening.
The grant would cover restoration and improvement of urban forests due to catastrophic losses, and in the city’s case would be used for the Eagle Point Colony Project, and other locations throughout the city, for the planting of canopy trees.
Marquette asked Murray how many trees might be planted with those funds.
“A lot,” Murray said. “The tree commission actually decided last week that they would like to submit the application for the grant.“
Recent storms brought down a number of trees in the Eagle Point Colony Project and in several other areas.
A first reading was made to an ordinance which would add a lieutenant to the police department for the 2022 fiscal year.
The 2021 annual appropriations line item transfer ordinance and supplement ordinance were each also approved unanimously on the first reading, with the second and third readings suspended.
The parks and recreation committee Oct. 11 meeting minutes were read by Councilman Larry Oberdorf.
The pickleball courts have been installed at John Folcik Park and they are open to the public.
The recreation center has also been selected as the new polling location for Tuesday’s election and will be closed for the day. The senior center will remain open.