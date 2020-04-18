ROSSFORD — Three police officers were exposed to coronavirus this week, but the city is still preparing to assist area departments in the coronavirus crisis.
Local police departments have been notified of possible mutual aid needs at the SeaGate Convention Centre in Toledo, if it is made a back-up medical facility for coronavirus cases, said Police Chief Todd Kitzler.
“It’s being set up as an alternate care facility in case there is a hospital surge over the COVID-19 thing,” Kitzler said at Monday’s Rossford Council meeting. “(The Toledo Police Department) reached out to all the outlying departments to let them know that they may be requesting mutual aid, if it was to open and they weren’t able to maintain the staffing for the security.”
TPD is preparing for possible future staff absences due to sickness or quarantine for COVID-19, something Rossford is also doing.
Three Rossford police officers have been isolated for being exposed to a person that displayed symptoms of COVID-19 after a possible exposure while making an arrest on Tuesday. A Friday Facebook post from the department said they have been cleared for duty.
“Right now I have a policy that if officers may have to get within 6 feet of the public, our officers are donning safety glasses, the N95 mask and nitrile gloves,” Kitzler said. “I’ve got a limited number of the Tyvek suits that I’m holding off of having officers wear, unless it is needed, but they have access. I’m working on getting face shields.”
Personal protective equipment has received a boost from several sources. The fire department purchased an ultraviolet light decontamination machine which will allow first responders to reuse some of the PPE.
Back orders of PPE supplies are starting to arrive. Home Depot has also donated supplies including a variety of masks and respirators, Tyvek suits, covers for shoes and nitrile gloves.
“In my mind, one thing people are not being cognizant enough of is your shoes. Everywhere you go, you can’t keep the bottom of your shoes from touching. If there is something on your shoes, you’re spreading it,” Kitzler said.
He talked about how the department is dispersing crowds, mostly of teens.
“The thing that we struggled with the most, at the start of this, after the governor and the health department put out the ‘stay at home order’ and the guidelines they gave about how many people could gather and the six-foot social distance, some officers were willing to talk to them and others weren’t,” Kitzler said. “We were dealing with groups of teens that were playing basketball, skateboarding, throwing a softball around with eight or 10 people. I really stressed to them why they shouldn’t be doing it.”
Kitzler said there are dangers and potential penalties for congregating.
“With 10 people all touching the same softball and one person is infected, there’s a pretty high chance everyone playing could potentially get infected. That’s tapered off in the last week,” Kitzler said.
The department has issued multiple warnings to some individuals.
“Eventually it’s going to be time to actually enforce it. If they’re juveniles, they could be summoned into juvenile court with their parents. Adults, it’s a misdemeanor of the second degree criminal offense, if you violate that order,” Kitzler said.
The department has temporarily suspending web checks, ride-a-longs, department tours and senior outreach visits.
Kitzler said that people stay current on the various governmental orders.
“They will change. It’s not only yourself, that they’re putting at risk. They are putting their own families at risk when they go home, they are putting officers at risk if the officer has to deal with them and they are putting the officer’s family at risk. You just need to get rid of that selfishness and think of the impact to the rest of the community,” he said.
Public safety committee meetings are taking place weekly on Fridays at 1 p.m. for the foreseeable duration of the pandemic using tele methods. Call-in numbers can be found in the city website section titled “Updated Response To Governor DeWine’s Order.”