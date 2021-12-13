ROSSFORD – The two women on the Rossford Council could be a force for faster city infrastructure improvements.
During a special council meeting last week, Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel and Chris Heban, who were reelected, and Brenna Reynolds and Bob Toth, who were newly elected in November, were sworn in by Mayor Neil MacKinnon III.
The new council president will be Zuchowski-Eckel, who was unanimously chosen.
“I’m expecting lots of development, both infrastructure-wise and with economic development going forward,” Zuchowski-Eckel said. “We see beefing up our fire department and police department and looking forward to doing some great things that we haven’t been able to do for years.”
She also remains the chair of the public health and safety committee.
“I am really looking forward to working with council to get some things done. I think that the people of Rossford were very communicative when I was knocking on doors. They want to see council go to work,” Brenna Reynolds said. “I think, most of all, we have to make sure what we have is well taken care of, in terms of infrastructure and safety issues, there are things that need to be done to square us up a little bit and those are the two big priorities of council, as a whole, right now.
“Particularly, roads and sidewalks are a huge issue for residents, and so are also for council, but also as far as our safety services, we would all like to see larger departments, for people able to work and help out the people of Rossford,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds could be the deciding vote on some spending packages that led to frustration from committee chair Zuchowski-Eckel during the last session of council. While ultimately passed, separate pieces of legislation to purchase three police cars and a new fire truck hit blockages that kept the vehicles from hitting the road for approximately a year.
Reynolds is also on the public works committee with Zuchowski-Eckel.
Councilman Robert Ruse pointed out, during the Nov. 8 council meeting, that there are currently six staff members in the public works department, which at its peak had 30 employees. While he is not on that committee, he could be a key vote in future expansion of that department. Those employees perform duties related to the maintenance and upkeep of roads and sidewalks.
Newly elected councilman Bob Toth wants to continue the economic growth that was the hallmark of both his campaign and the recent history of the city.
“I just want to keep this train rolling. With all the good things going, I want to be a part of it. The future is looking very, very bright,” Toth said.
In her first change move for change, Zuchowski-Eckel made a motion for a new time for council to meet. The meetings will remain on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, but will now start at 6 p.m.
In other appointments, Bob Watrol was again appointed to be clerk of council and the standing committees were chosen and appointed as follows:
• Finance and Insurance: Ruse, Greg Marquette and Heban
• Facilities, Parks and Marina: Marquette, Toth and Ruse
• Recreation Board: Reynolds, Larry Oberdorf and Zuchowski-Eckel
• Charter Review: Oberdorf, Reynolds and Toth
• Public Works: Toth, Reynolds and Zuchowski-Eckel
• Public Health and Safety: Zuchowski-Eckel, Larry Oberdorf and Chris Heban;
• Economic Development, Tech and Zoning: Heban, Ruse and Greg Marquette.