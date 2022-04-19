ROSSFORD — The corner of Beech Street and Glenwood Road has an aging sidewalk, with steps, that city council wants to make accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines.
The corner has a ramped approach that ends in a landing with a step, going in both directions. From the landing there are three steps on the sidewalk north on Glenwood.
The estimated cost of the construction is $90,000.
At last week’s council meeting, Allyson Murray, city administrator, used the recently installed monitors to show a photo of the corner and explained the need and funding mechanism that they hope to use.
“See the steps? They’re not ADA compliant. We need to level that out,” Murray said. “The Community Development Block Grant comes to the county every two years. Within that boundary of the community development block grant you can also get other ones through the department of development. If you put in an application for CDBG money, that also qualifies you to put in for neighborhood revitalization, downtown revitalization and all kinds of other grants that we may want to put in for, in addition to this.
“We would likely match 15 to 20%,” Murray said, even though they are not required.
She said there are four projects to be approved by the Wood County Board of Commissioners and the Wood County Planning Commission.
If funds are awarded, the city administrator is also authorized and instructed to enter into and execute the agreement with the commissioners for the receipt of awarded funds.
Application submissions are required before May 6. ADA compliance projects qualify for CDBG funding.
Council also unanimously approved on a first reading a resolution adjusting the fixed asset limit from $1,000 to $5,000. The finance and insurance committee recommended passage.
Capital assets are now defined by the city as tangible assets that normally do not change form with use and have an initial, individual cost of more than $5,000.
The Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau made a presentation asking for a donation from the city for up to $15,000 for the Edward Ford Memorial Park renovation.
This would be for the first stage of the project. The plan is to extend the stage area of the park pavilion, add a deck and remove obtrusive fencing.
The bureau is in discussions with corporate donors that are considering donations of funds and materials.
There has been an estimated $35,000 raised, according to Milton Knight, who spoke on behalf of the group. The goal is to raise $60,000 by May 1, for construction to begin.
There is also a crowdfunding effort underway.
Beth Genson, executive director, said they are also attempting to complete work before the summer season, which starts May 31 and work within the framework of their Wood County Park District grant.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III suggested that some of the building trades organizations also be consulted and he would be willing to set up meetings.
Council members Carolyn Eckel and Larry Oberdorff II were absent from the meeting and excused.