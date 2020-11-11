ROSSFORD — In response to recently increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, on Monday the council and city administration re-appropriated $72,793 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.
“The city would like to ensure that they are properly prepared in case any of our employees are out with the COVID sickness, so that we have the funds set aside in case we would need to pay them while they are off with COVID,” said Administrator Allyson Murray.
The city currently has five employees off because of COVID-19 cases. Prior to these five, there had not been any city employees known to be infected during the pandemic.
The employees are not part of any single branch of the government, and there aren’t any sick in the administration.
“It was the alarming number of cases added to the county-wide spread COVID that caused us to look at the re-appropriation,” Murray said.
Staff members are already set up with remote access into any of the systems, by laptop. That change took place with the initial stay-at-home orders. While city business never stopped, the city office buildings were closed from the third week in March to the first week in June.
“Anything we need to be able to do from the administration building we can now do from home,” Murray said. “Obviously the safety forces did not work from home, they would have to be able to come into work, but everyone else can work from home.”
During that time the city did have to use overtime and there were other unexpected expenses.
If another shutdown were to be called again, Murray said it would be dependent upon notice from the state.
“We follow the recommendation and guidance of the governor’s office,” Murray said.
The re-appropriated funds would be coming from a variety of areas, but some of the following budgeted items are included in that list:
$13,000 VOIP Phone system upgrades for safety forces
$14,000 Network upgrades
$12,000 File and backup server