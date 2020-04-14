ROSSFORD — Three police officers have been isolated after being exposed to a person who displayed symptoms of coronavirus, according to the department’s Facebook page.
This possible exposure occurred while making an arrest on Tuesday morning.
“These officers were performing the duties they were sworn to do,” the post said. “Please abide by the current and future orders issued by the governor and department of health. If you choose not to, you not only endanger yourself and your family, but our families as well. Stay safe and we will be there if you need us.”