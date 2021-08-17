ROSSFORD – The Rossford Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning.
At 4:18 a.m., a suspect entered the Shell gas station at 1000 Buck Road. He had a handgun and demanded money. The clerk gave him an undetermined amount of cash, said Police Chief Todd Kitzler.
The man then fled on foot, he said.
Kitzler said his detectives are working on surveillance tape from the store to try to identify the suspect. They are not releasing a description of the suspect and are currently following leads, he said.
He said this burglary may or may not be associated with a similar incident that occurred in Maumee an hour earlier, and his department is working with Maumee police.