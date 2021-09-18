ROSSFORD — A months-long effort to order police cars hit another snag as the council failed to pass an ordinance authorizing the funding for the purchase during Monday’s meeting.
The ordinance would have authorized the city to purchase three upfitted 2021 Ford Explorer Ecoboost Police Interceptors, under the State of Ohio Purchasing Contract, for a total of $155,904.
“(The) finance director said we have the money, that we should just pay cash for them and in the long run that’s the cheapest way to purchase the police cars,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said in a follow-up interview. “For some reason, two of the members of the finance committee felt it should go through them first, which is not how things work. … This is about egos and feelings, and not about business,”
The ordinance was recommended by the police chief, safety committee and administration.
It had previously been authorized, through financing, but Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle found funds in the capital budget which could allow the city to purchase the cars outright.
O’Boyle determined that an outright purchase would reduce the final costs and interest on any financing, which would have totaled approximately $2,500.
The original authorization of the purchase, through financing, was approved with the FY2021 appropriations.
The cars are at the dealership going through final prep for delivery.
The approval to authorize payment with the change in financing ordinance never made it to a vote for passage,because the rule for three readings of the ordinance did not pass with the necessary five votes. The vote was 4-3, with councilmen Robert Densic, Robert Ruse and Jerry Staczek voting against.
After the failure, MacKinnon recommended council take a second vote, asking if one of the three would change their vote.
“You already know it’s cheaper to pay cash than to finance,” he said.
“This is a complete miscarriage of what went on here,” Densic said.
No votes were changed.
Things may be different at the next council meeting on Sept. 27.
On Wednesday the finance committee met. It includes council members Ruse, Densic and Larry Oberdorf Sr. and they agreed to go ahead with the new finance method.
Staczek is not on the finance committee.
At that meeting O’Boyle discussed funding. Densic said they learned that there is a pretty large sum of money that is unencumbered within the capital budget.
“Our request was to send it to (the finance committee). That’s the committee that’s involved with these discussions. We had not had any of those discussions, prior to this. This was simply just a recommendation from the finance director. We had not had the comment on the capital fund balance. We had not had any discussion on the investment manager,” Densic said.
MacKinnon and Councilwoman Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel, who is chair of the safety committee, see it differently.
“I was told this morning that now they don’t have a problem with this,” MacKinnon said after the Wednesday decision. “They were told the same things they were told on Monday. This wasn’t a big decision. The decision was made months ago. We didn’t need to have another meeting to know that paying for them outright is the most economical way to do it. I think some people create dragons so they can slay them.”
At the end of the Monday meeting, Zuchowski-Eckel commented about the vote, exasperation and anger evident in her voice.
“I’m not into nitpicking. I’m into the bottom line,” she said. “I apologize for screaming. …I’m disgusted.”
She went on to talk about the rotation of police vehicles, where the oldest of the seven-car fleet has typically been replaced. What they have found is that the oldest cars are costing an excessive amount in repairs and are frequently not available for use, because they are in the shop, she said.
“Technically, it’s not the council’s responsibility to tell the city how to pay for things, they just approve purchasing things. So council should just say, ‘Yes, buy the police cars,’ and then let the finance director decide the best way to purchase them. But this finance committee likes to be able to make that decision,” Zuchowski-Eckel.
New police vehicles are difficult to get today, with months-long back-orders becoming standard She estimated that the cars will sit at the dealership, without a payment being made, for at least three more weeks, but it could be six weeks, if council is not able to waive both readings.
“The dealership may think twice when we go to buy the next set of cars. They might think that they will be sitting around an extra month or two, so the price could definitely be more,” she said, referring to future purchases. “I think our new finance director is sharp and she is doing her job. I just don’t know why we would second guess her….Why can’t we go on her recommendation? It’s kind of like second guessing the experts.”
She compared it to a similar situation of repeated delays in the purchase of a new fire truck that took almost a year and a half to go through the approval process.
“Finance committee gave us trouble for months and months and months,” Zuchowski-Eckel said. “I think they overstep. I just don’t understand. If they know it’s going to be a savings to the citizens. …I don’t think they are thinking of the functionality of the city and all the other departments working together as a cohesive unit.”
Densic disagreed.
“This is the frustrating part to me. It was being spun that we were voting against it and that is not what was happening at all. It was a very simple request to go to a proper committee for review,” Densic said.