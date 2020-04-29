ROSSFORD — The city is planning to open the Rossford Marina on Saturday.
Patrons of the marina will be asked to abide by all safety protocols including maintaining the 6-foot social distancing guidelines between themselves and other boaters.
The marina will be monitored and any patrons congregating in groups will be asked to disperse.
“The City of Rossford wishes to provide a safe boating experience for the patrons of the marina and we are counting on the cooperation of all to ensure this can be done safely,” the city posted on its Facebook page.
Contact the City of Rossford at 419-666-0210 with questions.