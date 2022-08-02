A Rossford man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for three sex-related crimes involving a child.
Preston Pacey, 45, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Pacey in June pleaded guilty to two counts gross sexual imposition and one count sexual battery.
“These offenses are disturbing and they’re heart wrenching,” Mack said.
The mental suffering experienced by the victim was exacerbated by her age, and Pacey’s relationship with her facilitated these offenses, Mack said.
Pacey had groomed the child since she was 4 years old, manipulated her and placed the blame on her, she said.
Mack sentenced Pacey to 18 months in prison for each gross sexual imposition charge, to be served consecutively.
She then sentenced him to six years for a sexual battery charge, to be served consecutively to the other case for a total of 7.5 years.
“The harm caused is so great, no single prison term adequately reflects the seriousness of the conduct,” Mack said.
Defense attorney Peter Rost said that Pacey has been burdened by having to admit to such an explosive act that affected his family.
“He’s at fault here,” Rost said.
He asked the court to consider concurrent sentences.
“There’s nothing the court can do for the young lady to feel better,” he said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump said her office has received numerous letters from the victim of the sexual battery and her family expressing hope for a substantial prison sentence.
Rump said any statement by Pacey would be disingenuous as he has continued to place the blame on the 12-year-old victim.
“He doesn’t accept any responsibility for what happened,” she said.
She asked for a prison sentence of 4.5 years, with release when the victim turns 18.
Pacey thanked the court for the ankle monitor that has allowed him to continue working.
While he said he disagrees with the accusations, “I hope that my sentence gives healing to those who need it.”
“I will never again allow myself to be in a situation that led to these charges,” he said.
Pacey was indicted in December for two counts gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies, after he twice had sexual conduct with the same 12-year-old girl between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2, 2021.
He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felonies, as amended.
He was charged under a bill of information in April of sexual battery, a second-degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with the same girl, who was a family member, from about Jan. 1 to March 1, 2019.
A bill of information is a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution. The defendant voluntarily gives up his right to have the charge presented to the grand jury.
Mack said the two GSI charges have a presumption for community control, which can be overcome when a defendant pleads guilty to more than one offense.
There is a mandatory prison sentence for the sexual battery charge, she said.
“Your pattern of behavior has increased,” Mack said, citing past charges for escape, public indecency and endangering children.
Pacey also must pay an $8,000 fine.
Rost asked for a stay on payment until Pacey is released from prison.
Mack granted the motion.
Upon his release from prison, Pacey will have to register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he will have to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.
He will be placed on mandatory post-release control for five years after his release from prison.