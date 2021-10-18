A Rossford man who made threats at a businesses and assaulted a police officer has been sentenced.
Keith Vore, 53, was transferred from the jail Monday for his appearance in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in May for assault, a fourth-degree felony; two counts aggravated menacing, both first-degree misdemeanors; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
He was sentenced to two years of community control for the assault charges and harassment with a bodily substance.
All other charges were dismissed.
On March 2, Vore entered a Sunoco gas station and made a woman and a man believe he would cause them serious physical harm. He also broke a glass window and a vase at Knight’s Inn and resisted arrest.
Vore also was accused of throwing a bodily substance onto a law enforcement officer and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer or a person performing emergency medical services.
A psychological evaluation to determine if he was competent to stand trial showed Vore could understand the proceedings against him and assisting in his own defense, and he did not as require by code show the attributes necessary for not guilty by reason of insanity.
His client has no prior felonies and deals with mental health issues, said Justin Daler.
“I think the day in question he was dealing with mental health issues at the time,” Daler said.
He said he debated with his client whether to pursue a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity or move forward with sentencing.
Vore decided due to his length of time in custody, he would accept sentencing, Daler said.
He asked for a sentence of community control for his client.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn also recommended community control sanctions with a mental health assessment.
Mack said the presumption was for community control but because he both harmed people and was on probation through Perrysburg Municipal Court at the time of these offenses, that could be overcome.
Vore also has shown no remorse for his actions, which prompted the defendant to interrupt.
He said he takes his behavior when this happened seriously.
As part of his sentence, Vore must continue with his mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment and undergo random drug and alcohol screens.
He also must complete an intensive supervision program through the adult probation department.
In he violations his community control sanctions, Mack said she could impose a sentence of up to 12 months for the harassment charge and up to 18 months for the assault.
Mack said she could impose jail times of 30 days for the criminal trespass, 180 days for the two menacing charges, 90 days each for the damaging and resisting arrest, 12 months for the harassment with a bodily substance and 18 months for the assault.