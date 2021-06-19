A Rossford man accused of several sex-related offenses will be in his 80s upon his release from prison — a sentence that was applauded by dozens in the courtroom on Tuesday.
Michael Allen Schramm, 46, appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Reger sentenced Schramm to consecutive prison terms for nine sexually-oriented charges for a total of 38 years.
Approximately 25 people supporting the victims attended the sentencing. They applauded once Reger tallied the consecutive sentences.
Schramm in April had pleaded guilty to seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies; and two counts gross sexual imposition against two separate teens, both fourth-degree felonies.
Defense attorney Christopher Zografides asked for a delay in the prison sentence to allow his client to receive additional medical care for heart failure.
Schramm wears a vest that monitors his heart and it must be charged every 24 hours and while his medical issues have improved, he needs to be closely monitored, Zografides said.
Reger rejected that request.
Schramm had been indicted in October for five counts gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies; seven counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
According to the police report, the Perrysburg Township Police Department was alerted in September to ongoing incidents involving a juvenile who was then 15. When questioned, the juvenile reportedly said Schramm had touched him and that a cell phone had pictures of him naked.
The gross sexual imposition charge specific to the then 15-year-old occurred on Feb. 8, 2020, and to the then 13-year-old occurred May 25, 2020, when Schramm had sexual contact with them by purposely compelling each to submit by force or threat of force.
Schramm also was accused of attempting to create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality. More than 100 child pornography photos were reportedly found in his Dropbox and videos of the victim were found on his phone.
These pandering charges date to 2006, 2013 and 2014, according to the indictment.
The oldest victim addressed the court prior to sentencing.
He said he now has sleepless nights and has been in residential facilities for 10 months and hasn’t seen his family during that time.
‘You are a sick human being,” the teen said to Schramm while reading from a prepared statement.
“You have caused me and my family so much pain. … I really want you to get a death sentence so your existence will no longer walk this Earth, so you can no longer hunt your prey, which is young children,” he said.
Members of the audience had tears in their eyes during the teen’s statements while Schramm continued to stare forward.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Schramm’s victims, brothers who were 13 and 15 at the time, both suffered serious psychological harm.
He has shown no genuine remorse and has blamed the victim, she said.
The victims’ father also addressed the court. He had to stop several times while he read his statement in order to regain his composure.
Schramm had asked the oldest teen to a movie or to fish and had been told no, the father said. He then connected with the teen using a video game online network and began messaging him.
He said Schramm was aware the teen had mental limitations.
“He went after the weakest, most easily influenced which makes his actions even more despicable and warrants the most severe punishment,” he said.
Co-defendant Joshua Cook, Nelsonville, was sentenced in February to five years in prison after pleading guilty to the amended charge of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a third-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count importuning, all fourth-degree felonies.
“They now have these terribly scarring events,” the father said, adding that his oldest son hasn’t recovered.
He asked for the maximum prison term.
“Michael is a predator, that has been shown … that he is a danger to children in this community,” he said.
Schramm apologized.
“I stand here today totally in the wrong,” he said.
“I can’t even begin to explain how sorry I am,” Schramm said. “In all honesty, I didn’t think. I wasn’t thinking.”
Reger said factual background of the case supports consecutive sentences. He said the impact on the victims cannot be quantified.
The court has received several additional victim impact statements, he said.
“There is no question you are a predator,” he said.
Reger pointed out an incident that occurred in June 2013, for which Schramm had been sentenced to 17 months in prison after initiating sexual conduct with a 17-year-old.
He also mentioned the unknown victims in the pictures found on Schramm’s devices. By keeping them, he supported the abuse of other people in sexual acts, Reger said.
He said he believed consecutive sentences were necessary due to the lifetime impact that Schramm’s action had on the teens.
Reger imposed a sentence of five years for each of the seven pandering charges, and 18 months each for the two gross sexual imposition charges for a total of 38 years.
Upon his release, Schramm must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he has to report every 180 days for 25 years. He also cannot reside within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare or preschool.
Records show Schramm was registered as a Tier I sex offender in 2014 after being convicted for gross sexual imposition with sexual motivation. Tier I offenders must register for 15 years.
He met Cook, his co-defendant in this case, which serving that earlier sentence.
Cook also must register as a Tier II sex offender upon his release from prison.
Schramm was taken into custody and transported to the jail. He has since been sent to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.