A Rossford man who won an appeal of his sentence has been resentenced.
Larry Mattoni, 43, appeared Tuesday via video in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Mattoni remains incarcerated in the Richland Correctional Institution, where he was sent after being sentenced to 30 months in prison for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
The 6th District Court of Appeals agreed in September that the local court erred by imposing a sentence under the false belief that a prison term was statutorily presumed.
Fourth and fifth-degree felonies have a presumption of community control.
“This appears to be a situation where the court needs to correct a clerical error,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos.
Boos added he didn’t believe the error warranted a change in the sentence.
“I was never expecting to go to prison,” Mattoni said.
In the time he has been incarcerated, he is taking classes and has realized he had not taken responsibility for what he did.
“I’ve worked my whole life trying to figure out … where I went wrong,” Mattoni said.
He said he had been using drugs since 2018 because he was mad he couldn’t make his marriage work and that his parents had never taught him how to deal with his emotions.
Mattoni was sentenced in February to 12 months for breaking and entering and 18 months for domestic violence.
Reger said the previous sentence was imposed after a review of the pre-sentence investigation report.
The seriousness of the offense against a loved one caused concern for the court, Reger said.
The victim was pregnant at the time, according to court papers.
That harm against a community member removed the presumption for community control, Reger said, and that the circumstances for consecutive sentences were present.
He resentenced Mattoni to 12 months and 18 months for the two offenses, to be served consecutively for a total of 30 months.
He added if Mattoni files a motion for early release, he will give it consideration.
“I won’t guarantee it, but I will give it consideration,” he said.