A Rossford man, accused of assault, menacing and damaging a hotel, will undergo another psychological evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Keith Vore, Rossford, 53, appeared for his arrangement Monday via video from the jail.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack approved another psychological evaluation.
A psychologist’s findings from May 21 and May 24 show Vore is capable of understanding the proceedings against him and assisting in his own defense, Mack said, and he did not as required by code show the attributes necessary for not guilty by reason of insanity.
Vore was indicted in May for assault, a fourth-degree felony; two counts aggravated menacing, both first-degree misdemeanors; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
On March 2, he is accused of entering a Sunoco gas station and making a woman and a man believe he would cause them serious physical harm. He also allegedly broke a glass window and a vase at Knight’s Inn and resisted arrest.
Vore also is accused of throwing a bodily substance onto a law enforcement officer and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer or a person performing emergency medical services.
Defense attorney Justin Daler entered pleas of not guilty by reason of insanity on behalf of Vore and asked the court for another psychological evaluation.
Mack said she could impose jail times of 30 days for the criminal trespass, 180 days for the two menacing charges, 90 days each for the damaging and resisting arrest, 12 months for the harassment with a bodily substance and 18 months for the assault.
Bond remains unchanged at $15,000.
If Vore pays bond, he must not enter Sunoco or Knight’s Inn and have no contact with the alleged victims at those two locations, Mack said.
Another court date will be set once the evaluation is complete.