A Rossford man has pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges.
Preston Pacey, 45, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Defense attorney Peter Rost, on behalf of his client, entered pleas of guilty to two counts gross sexual imposition and one count sexual battery.
Mack said Pacey will have to register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he will have the register every 90 days for the rest of his life.
Mack added that community notification also must be made if he moves, including property owners and residents within 1,000 feet of his home and superintendents of all boards of education within the county.
Pacey was indicted in December for two counts gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies, after he twice had sexual conduct with the same 12-year-old girl between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2, 2021.
He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felonies, as amended.
He was charged under a bill of information in April of sexual battery, a second-degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with the same girl, who was a family member, from Jan. 1, 2018, to March 1, 2019.
Mack said there was a mandatory prison sentenced for this felony.
A bill of information is a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution. The defendant has voluntarily given up his right to have the charge presented to the grand jury.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump said the plea agreement had Pacey stipulating to the factual basis of the case.
“There is an agreement and there are facts to support a guilty plea on those three charges,” Mack said.
Rost said his client acknowledged there is a factual basis that could be made on the record but agreed to waive the presentation of those facts.
Sentencing was set for Aug. 1.