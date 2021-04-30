One of two men named in the same indictment for sex-related offenses has changed his plea.
Michael Allen Schramm, 46, Rossford, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He accepted a deal from the state that has him pleading guilty to seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies, and two counts gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a prison sentence of 14 years.
Reger said he is not bound by that recommendation and that the possible maximum prison term for each pandering charge is eight years with an additional 18 months for each GSI charge for a total of 59 years if served consecutively.
Schramm also must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he has to report every 180 days for 25 years. He also cannot reside within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, or preschool.
The defendant had registered as a sex offender on a prior case, Blackburn said.
Records show Schramm was registered as a Tier I sex offender in 2014 after being convicted for gross sexual imposition with sexual motivation.
Defense attorney Christopher Zografides asked that the court not immediately proceed with sentencing, citing his client’s health and the possibility for open heart surgery in the near future.
Zografides has supplied the court a list of his client’s extensive medical issues.
According to Blackburn, Perrysburg Township detectives found child pornography downloaded on Schramm’s cell phone. He also owned hard drives with downloaded child pornography.
There were seven different images, hence the seven separate pandering charges, she said, dating from Jan. 1, 2006 to Dec. 31, 2014.
The first charge of GSI occurred Feb. 8, 2020, when Schramm purposely touched a juvenile boy, who was 16 at the time, by force or threat of force.
The second GSI charge occurred May 25, 2020, when he inappropriately touched a boy who was 14 at the time.
The state would have brought in the victims who would have testified that they felt they were forced to allow Schramm to touch them, Blackburn said.
Schramm had been indicted for five counts gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies; seven counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
According to the police report, police were alerted to the ongoing incidents involving a juvenile. When questioned, the juvenile reportedly said Schramm had touched him and that a cell phone had pictures of him naked.
A search of Schramm’s phones and home electronics allegedly turned up at least 100 child pornography images.
Sentencing is set for June 15.
Co-defendant Joshua Cook, 26, Nelsonville, was sentenced in February to five years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
From Aug. 11-30, Cook was accused of creating, directing, producing or transferring material or performance that showed a minor in a state of nudity. He also was charged with soliciting, receiving, purchasing, exchanging, possessing or controlling material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality.
He accepted a deal where he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a third-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count importuning, all fourth-degree felonies.
In return, charges of pandering sexually-oriented matter and two additional counts of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.
Cook also must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he has to register every six months for 25 years.