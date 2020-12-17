A Rossford man charged with domestic violence and burglary has pleaded guilty.
Larry John Mattoni Jr., 42, was transported from jail Dec. 11 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in July for two counts of domestic violence, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony, after being accused of harming a family member who was pregnant at the time. He had pleaded guilty in 1999 to another charge of domestic violence.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos, on Jan. 21, Rossford police were called to a dispute on Rossway Avenue. Upon arrival, they heard arguing and Mattoni answered the door. The victim was in the back bedroom with injuries to her face.
A 12-year-old in the apartment confirmed Mattoni had struck the victim in the face.
At that time, Mattoni told officers the woman was pregnant with twins, Boos said.
He pleaded guilty to the felony 4 domestic violence charge with the felony 5 charge to be dismissed at sentencing. If the felony 5 charge had remained, Mattoni would have been facing a mandatory prison term as the victim was pregnant.
Boos asked for a prison sentence of no more than 12 months.
The court will consider that recommendation but does not have to follow it, Reger said.
He said a maximum 12-month prison sentence is possible but is not presumed and could instead be 180 days in jail.
In a related case, Mattoni was indicted in October for disrupting public services, fourth-degree felony, and burglary, a second-degree felony.
On Sept. 6, Rossford police again were called to Rossway Avenue on a report of a possible attempted burglary. The same victim reported Mattoni had kicked in the door. While there was no physical violence, there was a verbal argument in front of a child.
“He entered with the attempt to commit a felony,” Boos said.
Mattoni pleaded guilty to the amended charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, with the second charge being dismissed at sentencing.
Reger said the maximum prison sentence could be 12 months, but it is not mandatory or presumed.
The state recommended community control, Boos said.
“The court is usually inclined to follow those recommendations,” Reger said.
Defense attorney Justin Daler asked for an own-recognizance bond.
“He understands he needs a mental health assessment,” Daler said, adding his client is looking at the Zepf Center.
“He can show the court what he is capable of,” if he isn’t sent to prison, he said.
Reger said that Mattoni had previously been on an own-recognizance bond with a GPS unit, but was arrested Dec. 2 for violating conditions of the bond.
Reger set bond at $10,000 with no 10%, and if bond is posted, Mattoni is to have no contact with the victim.
Sentencing was set for Feb. 2.