A Rossford man, suspected in the theft of a firearm from the Bass Pro Shops, was shot and killed by police after a chase that crossed state lines.
Robert Daniels Jr., 27, was in a vehicle that was pursued through West Virginia and Kentucky by five agencies earlier this month.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia recovered a stolen black 12 gauge Best Arms semi-automatic shotgun after the pursuit that ended in Daniels being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy. A second individual, Lloyd McGee, of Michigan, who is not known to have a connection to Rossford, also was apprehended in connection with the Jan. 4 chase.
The pursuit lasted more than two hours and involved the Mingo County sheriff; Pike County, Kentucky, sheriff; the Kentucky State Highway Patrol; a Norfolk Southern Railroad detective; and the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
“It is a mess,” Sgt. Norman Mines, with the Mingo County sheriff’s office, said.
Daniels and McGee were chased from Pike County, Kentucky, into Mingo County, West Virginia, in a 2021 Cadillac Escalade that was stolen from a dealership lot in Michigan.
“The vehicle ran out of road on a railroad service track and they unloaded the stolen items from the vehicle,” Mines said.
The suspects abandoned the Escalade in West Virginia on the Norfolk Southern Railroad access road. They removed a number of items that were left dispersed around the vehicle.
They then broke into a Norfolk Southern Railroad office that was adjacent to the access road. The suspects resumed fleeing law enforcement in a 10-wheel Freightliner Rollback vehicle that was stolen from a coal mine across from the railroad office.
That vehicle was also abandoned and the suspects were then fired upon when they were on foot. Daniels died from the officer involved shooting and McGee was captured. He is being held by the Mingo County sheriff.
The case is still under investigation in West Virginia, because of the officer involved shooting and the on-going identification of presumed stolen goods. In addition to the shotgun from Rossford, there has been positive identification of a Snap-On vehicle code reader from Michigan. Other items include two small generators and Carhartt clothing,
The shotgun, valued at $449.97, was reported missing on Jan. 3. The exact date of the theft is unknown. An audit on Jan. 3 listed the gun as missing and the previous audit on Dec. 5 showed the gun still in stock.
“While looking at video surveillance from Dec. 6, they observed a male take a firearm off the used gun rack and place the gun in his shopping cart. Video surveillance shows the male using a dog bed to conceal the firearm. The male then used the elevator and pushed the cart closer to the exit. The male then walked out of the store with no cart or items in his hands,” according to the Rossford police incident report.
The National Crime Information Center made a match on the missing firearm on Jan. 5.
Daniels was known by Rossford police for several past incidents.
Because of the poor quality of Bass Pro surveillance footage of the suspected theft, the Rossford police could not positively identify Daniels as being involved in the theft.
The Rossford Police Department considered the theft case closed, as of Jan. 12.
Daniels has been in and out of the Wood County Jail.
He was indicted for three counts of theft in March 2017. When he failed to appear for a hearing, a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was indicted in August 2018 for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer as officers tried to apprehend him on numerous warrants. He posted bond then failed to appear for a hearing. A nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued in January 2019.
He was arrested in September 2020 and posted $15,000 bond that same month. Another nationwide warrant was issued in November 2020.