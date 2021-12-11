ROSSFORD – Only the stories remain as the last news from the 313th Infantry Association of World War II veterans.
“The 313th was a regiment of the U.S. Army 79th Division, during World War II. The reunion used to be big. I think there may be 12 living members. There might be more, who never joined the association,” said association secretary Bob Watrol.
Those last 12 have not kept in touch. Today, almost all the correspondence is from family members attempting to do research.
“They came ashore eight days after D-Day and were in action until after the war ended,” Watrol said. “They were in France and then Germany. They also did some duty in Czechoslovakia, after the war was over.”
There were three regiments, the 313th, the 314th and 315th, each with about 3,000 men. Watrol said that a division in WWII was 14,000, with 9,200 being infantry, spread among the three regiments. His company was 120 men.
He said that many of them were also members of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts, but this association for specifically for the members of the 113th.
They were a notable unit, with many stories of bravery, including members who received the Silver Star. The Silver Star is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States Armed Forces.
Watrol agreed that they should be called the Greatest Generation.
“Absolutely unselfish. None of them ever bragged about what they did during the war,” he said.
Many would say that they didn’t want their stories to get out there, but Watrol disagrees. He thinks some of these stories need to be told.
His son, Mike, was friends with one of the men that died without an obituary, so Watrol makes sure it happens.
Mike met Hy Newman at a reunion. The man had been awarded a Silver Star.
There was a cut radio wire line, not a walkie-talkie. He had gone out to repair it.
“On his way back he found their outpost was under fire by a German foxhole,” Watrol said. “Hy snuck up on the German foxhole and stabbed the two guys to death, with his bayonet. He was Jewish. He had no regrets.”
Another veteran that became a friend of the family was a tailor, that made custom uniforms for officers, including President Dwight Eisenhower.
Then there was Frank Cuccia, from Connecticut. Before leaving for the war, he was given a large crucifix, by an old woman that was a neighbor.
“They were crossing a creek at night. They needed to stay quiet, so he took that crucifix and put it in his left shirt pocket, and he got shot in the crucifix. It never penetrated into him. When he got back, he wanted to thank the old Polish lady. She had died,” Watrol said.
Watrol became the association secretary, because of his experience with the Rossford Council. He was not in the military, but discovered the group while doing research on his great-uncle, Sgt. Floyd Dague, from Saginaw, Michigan. U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s office helped him find the association.
“He’s buried in Normandy. He came ashore June 14 and July 5, 1944 (and was killed),” Watrol said. “He was in E Company.”
It was at one of the reunions that Watrol found out how his uncle died. He happened to be sitting at the table with the man who was with his uncle when he was killed.
“There was a little guy named Johnny Dripps, great guy, sitting at the table with us,” Watrol said. “Johnny Dripps was a medic. He said, ‘I knew him from basic training all the way up until he was killed. Well, he got one through the head, from a sniper. He never knew what hit him. I was the one who worked on him. I still have his name in my little book that I keep of all the guys that died.’”
Watrol talked to some of the other guys about Dripps.
“They said he was one Hell of a medic. He would run out, under fire, to get to the wounded guys. He was just this sweet little old man. You would never expect it. He and his wife, Evelyn, were from Pittsburgh,” Watrol said.
Dick Kazemeier, who had been in the 313th, lived in Perrysburg and held a1996 reunion in Perrysburg. Watrol then held another reunion in Perrysburg in 2005.
“That reunion had about 200 people, between veterans and families. We had a good turnout,” Watrol said.
Now retired, he was the manager of the Rossford branch of the Mid Am Bank. He also served on the Rossford Council for 16 years. He has been clerk of council since 2004, after leaving council in 2003.
His wife, Laurie, is also a retired bank manager. They have two daughters who live in Michigan and his son is in the Navy.
The last newsletter Watrol sent out was the April 2019 edition.
Of the last 12 men, the youngest would be 97.
“They were some of the greatest guys I’ve met. Some I stayed in close contact with, until they day they died,” Watrol said. “They were just terrific guys for my son to meet. He was 10, 11, 12-years old. That’s why when he got accepted into the Naval Academy.”
The last newsletter is on Watrol’s computer, ready to go to the printer. He’s still holding out for a little more news.